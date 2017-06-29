Watch Teens Become the Rock, Kevin Hart in 'Jumanji 2' Trailer

Twenty-two years after the original, Jumanji's sequel is set to debut with a big twist. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black lead an all-star cast in Jumanji 2: Welcome to the Jungle, which will be released on Christmas day later this year.

The scene is set with a quartet of Breakfast Club-type teenage archetypes who are thrown into detention with one another. Their principal instructs them to clean out the school's basement, where they discover an old video game named Jumanji — setting the film apart from the board game featured in the 1995 film starring the late Robin Williams. Not only do the teens get sucked into the game like Williams and the children from the original film, but they are now also stuck in the bodies of the game's main characters (played by Johnson, Hart, Black and Karen Gillan), gaining their superpowers and strengths. Nick Jonas is also seen in the trailer, but his role in the film is still unknown.

The first Jumanji, starring Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, was based off a 1981 children's book of the same name. In 2005, a "spiritual sequel" titled Zathura: A Space Adventure starring Josh Hutcherson and Kristen Stewart was released. While it had a strikingly similar premise to Jumanji, with the kids being sucked into a board game, it was not officially affiliated to the film.