Josh Brolin on 'Freak Accident' That Killed 'Deadpool 2' Stuntwoman

Josh Brolin lamented the death of a Deadpool 2 stuntwoman during an interview for the actor's new film Only the Brave.



"We had somebody pass away on Deadpool 2 and it was an absolute freak accident," Brolin told The Associated Press of Joi "SJ" Harris, who died on set in August after she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into a Vancouver building.

"The woman was such a wonderful woman … it wasn't even a stunt, it was a freak accident. It was a terrible thing that happened. Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this, you know what I mean? You could look into it all [these ways], but sometimes things just happen that are tragic."

Brolin likened the situation to the actor's new film Only the Brave, a retelling of the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013 that killed 19 Arizona firefighters, including the character portrayed by Brolin.

"He made a decision and they were in a situation where it didn't seem dangerous at all. They were going to a place in order to fight the fire and keep it away from the town, and what happened was the fire turned around and it sped up three times to what it was travelling before," Brolin said.

"It was a very, very unfortunate situation, but it's one of those things, you make decisions in life."