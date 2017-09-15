Jon Hamm to Voice 'Star Wars' Bounty Hunter Boba Fett for Audiobook

Jon Hamm will provide the voice for fan-favorite Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett in an upcoming audiobook celebrating the 40th anniversary of the saga's first film.

Neil Patrick Harris will also voice a character in From a Certain Point of View, which features stories by over 40 authors that "reimagines a moment from the original film, but through the eyes of a supporting character," StarWars.com announced. Both the book – penned by veterans of the "Star Wars Expanded Universe" – and the audiobook are out October 3rd.

"Since we have over 40 authors in this collection retelling different moments from Star Wars literary history, we wanted to use the audiobook as an opportunity to work with an all-star cast of narrators," book producer Nick Martorelli told StarWars.com. "We matched our veteran Star Wars narrators with stories that suited their talents, and from there we dreamed big and reached out to people who might have been interested in celebrating this landmark 40th anniversary project."

Martorelli added, "Everyone knows the basic shape of the story — we've seen A New Hope hundreds of times. But this audiobook shows sides of that story we've never heard before. The amount of talent working on this audiobook is phenomenal, and they've put together something special — unique, but very familiar.

Boba Fett landed at Number Three on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Star Wars Characters of All Time list, even though the character he only had four lines of dialogue in the original trilogy. It's long been rumored that the bounty hunter would receive his own Star Wars anthology film like Rogue One and the upcoming Han Solo prequel, but Star Wars producers have not yet confirmed a Boba Fett film.