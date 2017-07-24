Trending

John Heard: Costars, Actors React to 'Home Alone' Star's Death

"Without a doubt, one of the best actors of his generation," Bette Midler says of her "Beaches" costar

John Heard, known for memorable roles in 'Home Alone,' 'After Hours,' 'Big,' 'The Sopranos' and 'Cutter's Way,' poses for a portrait during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 20th, 2006 in Park City, Utah. The actor died at the age of 72. Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

John Heard's sudden death Friday inside a Palo Alto, California hotel room is being mourned by costars of his many movies, reminding filmgoers of the actor's prolific career.

Heard, perhaps best known for his role as Kevin McCallister's father in a pair of Home Alone films, was found dead in his hotel room Friday just days after undergoing minor back surgery, according to his rep.

Heard also had memorable roles in 1998's Big, as Tom Hanks' rival, and the movie Beaches of that same year, as Bette Midler's husband. The Washington, D.C. native also starred opposite Elijah Wood in 1992's Radio Flyer and had a recurring role on The Sopranos, as Detective Vin Makazian.

Celebrities took to social media over the weekend to remember the actor, who most recently appeared on the Fox police drama APB. (He's also set to appear in the film Last Rampage, which is due out in September.)