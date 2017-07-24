John Heard: Costars, Actors React to 'Home Alone' Star's Death

John Heard's sudden death Friday inside a Palo Alto, California hotel room is being mourned by costars of his many movies, reminding filmgoers of the actor's prolific career.

Heard, perhaps best known for his role as Kevin McCallister's father in a pair of Home Alone films, was found dead in his hotel room Friday just days after undergoing minor back surgery, according to his rep.

Heard also had memorable roles in 1998's Big, as Tom Hanks' rival, and the movie Beaches of that same year, as Bette Midler's husband. The Washington, D.C. native also starred opposite Elijah Wood in 1992's Radio Flyer and had a recurring role on The Sopranos, as Detective Vin Makazian.

Celebrities took to social media over the weekend to remember the actor, who most recently appeared on the Fox police drama APB. (He's also set to appear in the film Last Rampage, which is due out in September.)

John Heard- what a wonderful actor. We were in the movie Cutter’s Way together & I got to experience his artistry and dedication first hand. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) July 22, 2017

#JohnHeard, with whom I worked in

"Beaches" has died, too soon. I am so sorry. Without a doubt, one of the best actors of his generation. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 22, 2017

Sad to hear of John Heard's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 22, 2017

RIP John Heard. Never not good. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 22, 2017

RIP John Heard. You will always be the dad I wish I had so I could accidentally be left at home and also end up in New York.



A sad day. — Jon Fletcher (@RealJonFletcher) July 22, 2017

Rest peacefully, Mr. John Heard. You were the perfect foil, perfectly sly & a perfect gentleman. Many prayers to his family and children. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vTdEeZThfU — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) July 22, 2017

John Heard was kind, irreverent and fun. He always colored outside the lines. Working w/ him was a master class in inventiveness... RIP — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) July 22, 2017

Somewhere I have a pic of me& @J2thecarpenter with John Heard from when we worked together. We were both so excited to meet&work with him. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) July 22, 2017

Sad to hear of John Heards passing. Did a production of Three Sisters with him years ago. Wonderful actor. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 22, 2017

Rest In Peace,John Heard. Had the pleasure of working w/him just once. Blessings & comfort to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tbwdarShz2 — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) July 22, 2017

John Heard in Cutter's Way is one of the great performances of all time. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) July 22, 2017

R.I.P John Heard. Such a great actor. 🙏 — Thomas Barbusca (@ThomasBarbusca) July 22, 2017