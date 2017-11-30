The 2018 Sundance Film Festival has announced their selected feature films. Among the 110 independent films from around the globe, the festival will also premiere documentaries on Joan Jett, Robin Williams and Studio 54.

Directed by Kevin Kerslake and written by Joel Marcus, Bad Reputation focuses on the life of Joan Jett. It's described as chronicling "her early years as the founder of The Runaways and first meeting collaborator Kenny Laguna in 1980 to her enduring presence in pop culture as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer."

Director Marina Zenovich culls never-before-seen footage and the story is told largely through the late comedian-actors own voice for Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. Described as an intimate portrait of Williams, "the film takes us through his extraordinary life and career and reveals the spark of madness that drove him."

The famed New York club Studio 54 is the subject of the film of the same name, directed by Matt Tyrnauer. The story is described as unfolding around two friends. "Studio 54 was the pulsating epicenter of 1970s hedonism: a disco hothouse of beautiful people, drugs, and sex. The journeys of Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell – two best friends from Brooklyn who conquered New York City – frame this history of the 'greatest club of all time.'"

In addition, a music-oriented film has been selected to compete in the World Cinema Documentary Competition, which includes 12 documentaries. MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. is directed by Stephen Loveridge and is "Drawn from a never before seen cache of personal footage spanning decades, this is an intimate portrait of the Sri Lankan artist and musician who continues to shatter conventions."

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs January 18th through 28th. Screenings will take place in Utah's Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Mountain Resort.