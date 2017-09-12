J.J. Abrams to Direct, Write 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

J.J. Abrams will return to the Star Wars universe as the writer and director of Episode IX. The filmmaker, who helmed The Force Awakens, was tapped to take over the final installment of the reboot trilogy following the departure of former director, Colin Trevorrow.

Abrams will reportedly co-write the film with Chris Terrio, who won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Argo. His other credits include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League film.



The Episode IX shake-ups began in August when British screenwriter Jack Thorne was tapped to take over the script from Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connoly. On September 5th, Trevorrow and Lucasfilm announced their decision to part ways after coming "to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ."

Lucasfilm and its parent company Disney did not say whether the Episode IX changes will effect the timeframe for the as-yet-untitled film. Production is scheduled to begin next January and the movie is expected to open May 24th, 2019.

Abrams famously helmed the highly-anticipated Star Wars reboot, directing and co-writing 2015's The Force Awakens, which garnered critical acclaim and broke records at the box office. At the time, Abrams seemed content with his decision to step back and serve as an executive producer.

"It was a wonderful way to visit a place that meant so much to me and obviously so many," he said during a 2016 interview at South by Southwest. "I knew that if it worked, it was the perfect time to step down – and if it didn't, no one would want me to do it anyway."