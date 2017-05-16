Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to Host 90th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 90th Academy Awards, earning the callback after serving as MC for one of the most memorable Oscar nights in recent history, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be held March 4th, 2018.

Kimmel will reunite with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who worked with him on the 2017 Oscars. Kimmel earned accolades for his Academy Awards debut, during which he delivered a pointed opening monologue and helped keep the show afloat after La La Land was accidentally named the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight.

Upon scoring the hosting gig again, Kimmel cracked, "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show."

The announcement that Kimmel, De Luca and Todd would be returning to the Oscars comes relatively early. (Last year, the producers weren't named until November and Kimmel wasn't announced as host until December.) However, the trio will now have plenty of time to prepare for what's expected to be a monumental 90th anniversary show, while their re-hiring also means ABC and the Motion Picture Academy won't have to worry about handing over the program to a new host and production team.



While Kimmel will return, the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants responsible for handing Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong Best Picture envelope will not. The Academy will retain the accounting firm, but have instituted a series of safeguards to prevent another mix-up, including the addition of a third balloting official in the control room and a ban on PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants using electronic devices during the ceremony (the accountant who handed over the wrong envelope had been using social media throughout the night).