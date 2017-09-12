Watch James Franco Celebrate 'The Room' in Wild 'Disaster Artist' Trailer

Tommy Wiseau turns his Hollywood dreams into a catastrophic reality in the hilarious new trailer for James Franco's The Disaster Artist. The film stars Franco as cult film legend Tommy Wiseau and chronicles the making of Wiseau's infamous movie, The Room, as well as Wiseau's friendship with the movie's co-star Greg Sestero (Dave Franco).

The clip opens with Wiseau and Sestero bonding over their shared Hollywood dreams, yet floundering in their pursuit. Sestero admits he's in awe of Wiseau's fearlessness, even though it doesn't pay off, like when he attempts to impress Judd Apatow with a recitation of Hamlet's "To Be or Not to Be" soliloquy in a crowded restaurant.

Franco's Wiseau grows even more ridiculous as he and Sestero set about making The Room, a story about an all-American hero named Johnny (who, Tommy notes casually, is maybe also a vampire). The clip teases Wiseau's descent into madness as the love triangle in The Room plays out in real life alongside numerous on-set blunders. While filming The Room's dramatic death scene, Wiseau pretends to blow his brains out and then rolls around in agony, prompting the script supervisor (Seth Rogen) to call cut and suggest he do that before pulling the trigger. "I disagree," Wiseau snaps back.

Franco directed The Disaster Artist, which is based on Sestero's 2013 book of the same name. The movie also stars Ari Graynor, Paul Scheer, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson and Jacki Weaver and opens December 1st.