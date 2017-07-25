James Bond Producers Set 25th 007 Film for 2019

The upcoming James Bond film, the 25th in the official 007 canon, does not have a title, director or even a lead actor, but it does have a release date: November 8th, 2019.

Bond producers announced Monday that the follow-up to 2015's Spectre would arrive in approximately 28 months, but most other details – including whether Daniel Craig will portray the British superspy for the fifth time – haven't been revealed.

What's known is that Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the screenwriting duo behind the last six 007 films – The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre – will return for the latest installment.

Although Craig said in the aftermath of Spectre that he "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than play Bond again, it's been strongly hinted in recent months that the actor will once again portray 007 in the new film; Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jamie Bell and Tom Hardy were among the actors rumored for the Bond role if Craig did step down.

Earlier this month, the British press reported that Craig's role in Bond 25 was "secured," with producers also keen on reuniting with Oscar-winning "Skyfall" singer Adele for the theme music. The New York Times, citing two sources close to the production team, reported that Craig's return to the 007 is a "done deal."

While Craig is favored to return, it's all but a certainty that director Sam Mendes, who helmed Skyfall and Spectre, won't return to the franchise.

"I'm a storyteller. And at the end of the day, I want to make stories with new characters," Mendes said in May 2016. "It was an incredible adventure, I loved every second of it," Mendes told. But I think it's time for somebody else."