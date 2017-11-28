Rob Zombie narrates a gripping trailer for a new documentary about Charles Manson, which includes audio interviews with the cult leader who orchestrated the 1969 Tate-LaBianca killings recorded in the year before his death. Charles Manson: The Final Words premieres December 3rd on Reelz.

The trailer teases snippets from several interviews with Manson, starting with a clip of him raving about his legacy. Elsewhere, Manson espouses his bizarre philosophies, claims his innocence once more and suggests that during the 40 years he's spent in prison, he's thought of not forgiveness and redemption but rather "what the hell does all this mean?" "The stuff that I've come up with, man, it's just unbelievable," Manson says, later adding: "This thing is so vast I don't know whether you can accept it."

But along with Manson's rantings, the film dissects the details of the Tate-LaBianca murders using dramatic recreations, gruesome documentary footage and interviews with Manson Family members including Bobby Beausoleil, Barbara Hoyt and Catherine "Cappi" Gillies. The trailer touches on the peculiarities of the Tate-LaBianca killings, Manson's wild theories that inspired the murders – such as his hope that the killing spree would ignite a race war – and his lasting notoriety. "Though decades have passed since his conviction, the obsessive interest has never waned," Zombie says in his narration.

Manson died November 20th at the age of 83. He had been hospitalized earlier in the month for an undisclosed medical issue, though the hospital said he died of natural causes.

