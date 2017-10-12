Harvey Weinstein 'Profoundly Devastated' After Wife Leaves Him

Harvey Weinstein told Page Six he was "profoundly devastated" by his wife Georgina Chapman's announcement on Tuesday that she is leaving him. The film executive also said he was "saddened" that former friends, including the Clintons and the Obamas, condemned his behavior this week in the wake of sexual harassment and rape allegations stretching across multiple decades.



"I don't know what to say," Weinstein told Page Six when asked about the denunciations. "With some [people I considered close friends], it saddens me." "I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else," he added.

The New York Times published a story containing multiple accounts of Weinstein harassing female actresses on October 5th. In the aftermath of that article, additional actresses came forward with similar stories about the famous movie executive, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. The New Yorker also published a lengthy account containing more allegations against Weinstein, including rape.

On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from his own company. This week, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Walt Disney Company were among those who condemned the film executive. The British Labour Party wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Theresa May asking that she strip Weinstein of his honorary title, Commander of the Order of the British Empire, according to the New York Times. And University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts decided not to accept a $5 million endowment from Weinstein that would fund female filmmakers.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences called Weinstein's alleged conduct "repugnant, abhorrent and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents."

Chapman, who has been married to Weinstein since 2007 and has two children with him, announced that she was splitting with her husband to People on Tuesday night. "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," she said in a statement. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority."