Harvey Weinstein Fired by Weinstein Company Board, Brother

After allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein made headlines this week, the Weinstein Company's board of directors have announced his termination. Weinstein was notified of the decision today via e-mail, according to The New York Times, which reported that his brother, board member Bob Weinstein, was one of the signatories. Harvey was one of the company's founders.

On Thursday, the Times published a lengthy exposé that chronicled decades of accusations against Weinstein, including one from actress Ashley Judd. The article claimed that Weinstein had paid off women at least eight times to keep the allegations from going public. "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," Weinstein wrote in a statement to the paper. "Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go."

The day after the article hit, a third of the Weinstein Company's board resigned and the rest announced that Weinstein would be taking a leave of absence. Today, board member Lance Maerov told the paper that sometime in the last week, Weinstein broke the company's code of conduct leading to the decision to dismiss him; Maerov did not explain what the violation in question was. A statement referenced "information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the last few days."

Neither Harvey nor Bob Weinstein have commented about the dismissal.

The firing follows news that Harvey's legal advisor, Lisa Bloom, quit working for him yesterday.

TV showrunner Jenni Konner, who was an executive producer for HBO's Girls, told The New York Times that Weinstein's dismissal "is going to scare any man in Hollywood using his power for anything but making movies and television."

Earlier this week, Kid Rock also lit into Weinstein online and voiced support for his accusers. "Best of luck to you victims and know that, even though we do not see eye to eye on most things, folks like me still support, care and admire your courage to speak out," he wrote. "I hope Harvey gets the help he seeks, but I do not buy any of it at this point as I believe he is only going down this path because he cannot cover his own shit up any longer."