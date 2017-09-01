'Harry Potter' Fans Can Tour Hogwarts in New Digital Experience

Harry Potter fans may not be able to physically go to Hogwarts next week, J.K. Rowling's Pottermore website launched the second best thing. A new interactive digital platform called Hogwarts Experience allows fans to roam the grounds as if they were in the books.

The website, which launched to coincide with the first official day of school at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, includes the Forbidden Forest (including Hagrid's hut), the Quidditch pitch and the exterior of the castle itself.

"From Professor Sprout's greenhouses to Hagrid's hut, the experience features many iconic details from the beloved wizarding school, which you can learn about and investigate at your own pace," a note on the site reads. "(Sadly, no grumbling Argus Filch is included in this experience. Maybe he's popped out for his Kwikspell course.)"

The Hogwarts Experience is free to all registered users of Pottermore, and is available across most devices, including smartphones, tablets and PCs.






