Harry Dean Stanton, 'Repo Man' and 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 91

Harry Dean Stanton, the legendary character actor and offbeat leading man who starred in Repo Man, Paris, Texas, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and Big Love in a career that spanned over seven decades, has died at the age of 91.

Stanton died of natural causes in Los Angeles, Variety reports, with TMZ adding that the actor died peacefully Friday afternoon at the city's Cedars-Sinai Hospital.



Director David Lynch, who cast Stanton in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, Wild at Heart, The Straight Story and the recent Twin Peaks: The Return, said of the actor in a statement, "The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us. There went a great one. There's nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) – and a great human being – so great to be around him!!! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to where you are now!!!"

"Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace," wrote director John Carpenter, whose Christine and Escape From New York featured Stanton in supporting roles.

A native of Kentucky and a veteran of the Battle of Okinawa, Stanton spent the early part of his career churning out bit parts in TV Westerns and small but vital roles in films like Cool Hand Luke, In the Heat of the Night and Kelly's Heroes.

The actor, a favorite of filmmakers like Monte Hellman, David Lynch, John Carpenter and writer Sam Shepard, saw his career bloom in the Seventies thanks to meatier roles in films like Hellman's Cockfighter and Two-Lane Blacktop, Cisco Pike, Dillinger, Sam Peckinpah's Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (where Stanton befriended Bob Dylan) and The Godfather Part II.

In 2013, Stanton was the subject of the documentary Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction. Lucky, Stanton's final starring role and a swan song of sorts to the actor – who plays a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the film - opens in theaters September 29th following its SXSW premiere.

