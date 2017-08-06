Baywatch star David Hasselhoff stars alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in the gloriously retro video for "Guardians' Inferno." The music video appears on the upcoming home release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, out August 8th.

Related Inside the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Soundtrack From Fleetwood Mac to Jay and the Americans, here's an exclusive look at what's on "Awesome Mix Vol. 2," and why

Modeled after music TV shows of the late Seventies and early Eighties like Solid Gold – right down to the cheesy video effects – "Guardians' Inferno" finds Hasselhoff – who had a minuscule but important role in the film – singing along to the closing credits song from the Marvel blockbuster.

The video, shot and conceived by Guardians director James Gunn, also features cameos by the film's stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, Marvel mastermind Stan Lee and, oddly, Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo, Gunn wrote on Facebook.

Gunn and Guardians composer Tyler Bates previously told Rolling Stone that "Guardians' Inferno" was their take on Meco's disco Star Wars theme. Gunn and Bates penned the track, with "the Sneepers" performing it for the film's popular soundtrack.

