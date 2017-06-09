Glenne Headly, 'Dick Tracy' Actress, Dead at 63

Glenne Headly, star of films like Dick Tracy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Mr. Holland's Opus, died Thursday night at the age of 63. No cause of death was provided.

Headley's representative confirmed the actress' death to Deadline. "It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," the rep said. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

At the time of her death, Headly was co-starring alongside Josh Hutcherson and Ed Begley Jr. in the Seth Rogen-produced Hulu comedy series Future Man. The show was reportedly still in production at the time of Headly's death.

An early member of the renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago – where she acted alongside her then-husband John Malkovich – Headly first appeared on the big screen with small roles in films like Fandango, Seize the Day and Woody Allen's The Purple Rose of Cairo.

Her breakthrough part arrived in 1988 with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, where the actress deftly traded comedic jabs with Steve Martin and Michael Caine. Two years later, Headly co-starred as Warren Beatty's love interest Tess Trueheart in the director's vibrant big screen adaptation of Dick Tracy.

Other notable roles included the wife of Richard Dreyfuss' music teacher title character in Mr. Holland's Opus, as well as Mortal Thoughts, 2 Days in the Valley, Sgt. Bilko and, most recently, The Circle starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

Headly was also a veteran of television series like ER, Monk and HBO's The Night Of. Two of her TV roles – on 1989's Lonesome Dove and 1996's Bastard Out of Carolina – resulted in Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.