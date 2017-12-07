Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom isn't coming to theaters until June 2018, but this week the trailer dropped online along with a brief description of the plot. Even though 2015's Jurassic World teased a future storyline about dinosaurs being used as weapons by the army, they decided to go in a very different direction for this new one. It involves Chris Pine and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption. You'd think they'd welcome the chance to rid the world of these vicious creatures, but somehow they even rope Jeff Goldblum's character of Dr. Ian Malcolm into this madness. Don't they realize by this point that the dinosaurs are going to inevitably try to kill them each and every time they go to this forsaken island?

Seeing Goldblum back in character took us back to the original Jurassic Park in 1993, which if we're totally honest is the only truly great movie in this entire franchise. It was based off of Michael Crichton's 1990 novel that was so ready-made for the big screen that Steven Spielberg optioned the rights before it even reached bookstores. Check out the original trailer right here. Notice that you only see tiny glimpses of the actual dinosaurs. This is the same director that didn't let the audience see much of the shark from Jaws until the end of the movie. Nowadays, trailers reveal every twist and turn of the movies they're trying to promote.

The original movie was the biggest hit of 1993 by a huge margin, though the sequels did exponentially worse until dismal 2001's Jurassic Park III brought the franchise to a halt until they did a quasi reboot in 2015 with Jurassic World. The only returning character from the original was B.D. Wong's Dr. Henry Wu. Despite mixed reviews, it raked in $1.672 billion and guaranteed that we'll be dealing with these films for decades to come. Bringing Jeff Goldblum back for the new one is a nice step, but next time around they should go even further. What happened to Laura Dern's character of Dr. Ellie Sattler? How about Tim and Lex? Aren't they old enough to return to the island? Then again, they're probably way too smart to go anywhere near that place again.