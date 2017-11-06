'Fifty Shades Freed': Watch Kinky, Brooding New Trailer

The titillating Fifty Shades franchise returns with a new trailer for the final installment, Fifty Shades Freed. The erotic thriller – with all the requisite violence, kink and intrigue – comes out February 9th, 2018, just ahead of Valentine's Day.

The trailer opens with newlyweds Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) in romantic bliss: sunbathing, swimming in the ocean and toasting to their glamorous lifestyle on a private jet. But it doesn't take long for trouble to disrupt that paradise, as an architect brazenly flirts with Christian in plain sight of his wife. "Please stop speaking to my husband as if I weren't here," Steele fires back.

The plot grows more sinister from there. After the couple realize they're being stalked by Anastasia's former boss, Jack Hyde, the clip spirals into a spree of sex, knives, wild car chases and gunfire.

James Foley directed Fifty Shades Freed, which follows this year's Fifty Shades Darker and 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey – all based on E.L. James' best-selling novel series.