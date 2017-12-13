'Die Hard,' 'Titanic,' 'Goonies' Added to National Film Registry

Die Hard, Titanic, The Goonies and Field of Dreams are among the 25 films that have been added to the National Film Registry, the Library of Congress announced Wednesday.

Classic films like 1960's Spartacus, 1967's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, 1947's Gentleman's Agreement and 1951's Ace in the Hole were also named to the registry, which "recognizes its importance to American cinema and the nation’s cultural and historical heritage."

"Our love affair with motion pictures is a testament to their enduring power to enlighten, inspire and inform us as individuals and a nation as a whole," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. "Being tasked with selecting only 25 each year is daunting because there are so many great films deserving of this honor."

Director Richard Donner had a pair of films – The Goonies and 1978's Superman – inducted into the National Film Registry. "I thank the National Film Registry for choosing Superman: The Movie and The Goonies as films to be treasured. They are both special films in my life, as was the cast and crew for both. It's wonderful to see them listed among so many great films," Donner said in a statement.

New inductee Memento, directed by Christopher Nolan and released in 2000, also becomes the youngest feature film in the registry, supplanting 1999's The Matrix.

The diverse class of 2017 also includes music biopics (the Ritchie Valens film La Bamba) and documentaries (Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser), historical documentaries (Spike Lee's 4 Little Girls), animated films (Dumbo, The Sinking of the Lusitania) and home movies (Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection from the 1920s and 1930s)

Ace in the Hole (1951)

Boulevard Nights (1979)

Die Hard (1988)

Dumbo (1941)

Field of Dreams (1989)

4 Little Girls (1997)

Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)

The Goonies (1985)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

He Who Gets Slapped (1924)

Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)

La Bamba (1987)

Lives of Performers (1972)

Memento (2000)

Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)

Spartacus (1960)

Superman (1978)

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)

Time and Dreams (1976)

Titanic (1997)

To Sleep with Anger (1990)

Wanda (1971)

With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)