'Deadpool 2' Stuntwoman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Set

A stuntwoman was killed on the Vancouver set of Deadpool 2 Monday while filming a sequence involving a motorcycle in the Canadian city.

CTV News Vancouver reports that the stuntwoman, whose name was withheld by authorities, lost control of her motorcycle while filming the stunt and crashed through the ground floor window of nearby Shaw Tower.

An ambulance loaded the victim to take her to the hospital, but the emergency vehicle remained at the scene for 45 minutes before pulling away with its lights and sirens off. Vancouver police announced soon after that the stuntwoman had died following the accident.

"Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle," Vancouver police said in a statement, adding that they were investigating the incident alongside WorkSafeBC.

The victim is believed to be the stunt double for Deadpool 2 and Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in the 2018 sequel. According to Entertainment Weekly, the stuntwoman was wearing the same clothes and riding the same Ducati motorcycle Beetz was photographed in just days ago



The death on the Deadpool 2 set comes a month after a stuntman was killed in an on-set accident while shooting The Walking Dead in Atlanta. Production on the zombie series' eighth season was temporarily halted following the death of John Bernecker after he fell 20 feet off a balcony and onto a concrete floor.





