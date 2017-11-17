See Dave Chappelle Spoof 'Stranger Things' in Teaser for New Special

Dave Chappelle announced the release date for his third Netflix special on Friday. Dave Chappelle: Equanimity is due out on December 31st.

In the brief teaser for the project, Chappelle inserts himself into a scene from the first season of Stranger Things. After Eleven uses her formidable powers to neutralize two scientists who hold her captive in a government lab, a smiling Chappelle walks excitedly into her cell. "Do me," he says enthusiastically. "Do me next!"

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity follows Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, which both debuted on Netflix in March. The comedian was reportedly paid $60 million for the three hour-long chunks of comedy.

The specials signify a glut of Chappelle material after the comedian kept a low profile following his departure from The Chappelle Show in 2005. In an interview with The New York Times, Chappelle said he was happy to be back out there. "It kind of reminds me of the '90s: Chris [Rock] is back out there, I see Jerry [Seinfeld] around, I hear Jon Stewart is around again," Chappelle said. "All these people who are great comics that stopped doing stand-up. It's fun to see everybody back. It's a good time for comedy in that respect."