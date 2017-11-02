Corey Feldman agreed to call the Los Angeles Police Department and name the pedophile abusers who he says targeted him and other child stars during a Dr. Oz segment set to air Thursday.

The Goonies actor told the talk show host that he had previously named the perpetrators to the Santa Barbara police back in 1993, but says his allegations were brushed aside.

The revelation came about after Dr. Oz confronted Feldman about his previous claims – apparently disputed by the police – that he had already gone to the authorities, with no results.

"I called the Santa Barbara police, just got off the phone with them," Dr. Oz said in a preview clip obtained by the Daily Mail. "As you were speaking, I was speaking. You claim that you spoke to them about your abuse in 1993, just to be clear."

At that point, Feldman interjected, "It's on the record."

"And you named names," Dr. Oz continued. "I listened to the recording and I did not hear you name names."

Feldman explained that the police had turned off the recording device when he revealed the identity of his molesters. Convinced, the talk show host then urged Feldman to try again with the authorities, this time with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The actor agreed to do so, and told Dr. Oz that one of the abusers was still to this day trolling him with photos of him and his late friend, fellow Eighties child star Corey Haim, on social media.

"This guy on his MySpace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim," Feldman said. "He still taunts it and flaunts it."

Of another accused pedophile, Feldman said, "They're living in Mexico … I found that out a week and a half ago. I had a lovely fan – I don't even know that they're a fan or just somebody that cares about this topic. But somebody on my Twitter feed posted a video saying, 'This is the guy.'"

Feldman previously announced his plan to raise $10 million in order to create a film about the alleged abuse, and to "hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and pedophiles and all the topics we've been discussing."

Feldman's IndieGoGo campaign aims to raise $10 million in roughly two months' time; the funds will allow him to make and distribute the film "in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it."