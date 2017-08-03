Watch Bruce Willis Avenge Wife's Murder in Brutal 'Death Wish' Trailer

Bruce Willis goes on a crusade for justice after his wife is murdered, in the new trailer for Death Wish.

Related 10 Best Movies to See in August: 'Detroit,' 'The Dark Tower' and More From Kathryn Bigelow's incendiary look at past racial riots to a long-awaited Stephen King adaptation, your movie guide for the dog days of summer

The film takes place in Chicago, where an overloaded police department appears unable to solve violent crimes. Like so many big screen heroes before him, Willis decides to take matters into his own hands, buying a gun, tracking down the perpetrators one by one and eliminating them. The teaser is filled with shoot-outs, torture scenes and leathery one-liners from Willis. "Who are you?" one drug-dealer asks him. "Your last customer," Willis replies. Bang.

Like almost everything coming out of Hollywood these days, Death Wish is a re-work: the original film, based on Brian Garfield's novel of the same name, came out in 1974. That movie was set in New York City, and it starred the reliable action hero Charles Bronson, known for playing stoic, tough-as-nails killers in The Dirty Dozen and Once Upon a Time in the West. Bronson's Death Wish spawned multiple sequels – in fact, the actor's final big-screen role was in Death Wish V: The Face of Death.

Willis' Death Wish opens in theaters on November 22nd. Eli Roth, best known for his work on the horror film Hostel, will direct.