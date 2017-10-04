'Bob's Burgers' Heads to Big Screen With 2020 Movie

Fox's beloved animated series Bob's Burgers will stretch itself out for a feature-length film slated to arrive July 2020.

Just days after the cartoon's eighth season debuted, Fox announced plans to "redouble our family and animation efforts" by producing a Bob's Burgers movie, Deadline reports.

"We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen," creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!"

The film, due out July 17th, 2020, will become Fox's first theatrically released film based on an animated series since 2007's The Simpsons Movie; Family Guy's feature-length Stewie Griffith: The Untold Story received a straight-to-DVD release, although a Family Guy movie is reportedly in the works.

Bob's Burgers has received seven straight Emmy nominations for Best Animated Series over the past seven seasons, with the show winning the award in 2014 and 2017.

The show centers on Bob Belcher, the chef at a greasy spoon joint, and his eccentric family. H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz are among the actors who provide voices for the show, which also recruited St. Vincent, the National, Paul Rudd, Aziz Ansari and more for an all-star soundtrack.