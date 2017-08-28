New documentaries about Bob Dylan and Steven Spielberg are among the slate of films that will premiere during the New York Film Festival, which begins in late September.

The hour-long Trouble No More constitutes lost footage from Dylan's 1979/80 tour during his "born again" phase, with the singer performing in Buffalo and Toronto with an esteemed backing band in support of his Slow Train Coming.

Directed by Jennifer Lebeau, Trouble No More's uncovered footage has all been newly restored, with Luc Sarte-penned sermons read by actor Michael Shannon interspersed throughout the live video. Dylan is rumored to be working on a Bootleg Series release dedicated to his gospel years.

A 150-minute dive into the life and art of director Steven Spielberg will also premiere at the festival. The documentary, dubbed Spielberg and earmarked for an HBO television premiere, goes from his childhood films to the establishment of DreamWorks.

Spielberg boasts interviews with the filmmaker's family, friends, peers like Martin Scorsese, George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola and frequent collaborators like Tom Hanks and composer John Williams.

Other events at the New York Film Festival include a career-spanning conversation with Kate Winslet – the actress' Wonder Wheel, directed by Woody Allen, will close out the festival – as well as Shoah documentarian Claude Lanzmann's four-part Four Sisters and The Opera House, a documentary about the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.