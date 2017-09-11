'Blade Runner 2049': Watch Ryan Gosling in Mysterious First Clip

Ryan Gosling's Officer K investigates a replicant-filled sweatshop in the first clip from Blade Runner 2049, which arrives October 6th.

In the 90-second-long scene, Officer K finds himself far from the cyberpunk setting of Blade Runner as he enters a dilapidated hut in a smog-filled trash heap. Inside the hut are dozens of cloned children – "replicants" in the world of the Ridley Scott's 1982 original – who silently embrace Gosling's character.

The replicants take Gosling to their supervisor, played by The Walking Dead actor Lennie James, who reveals that the children are salvaging scrap metal for "the colonial ships."

After Officer K reveals himself to be a police officer, the supervisor cryptically tells him, "No no no. This is just my game, and I play it fair. No, no, I mean, bigger than you … bigger than you have tried to shut me down. Bigger than you, and they were … they were men, at that."

It's unclear how the clip fits into the Blade Runner 2049 plot, but the 90-second snippet is from the film itself and not one of the three prequel shorts that fill in the backstory between Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049.