'Black Panther' Trailer: Watch Hero Prepare to Battle Ominous Villain

T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) prepares to defend his futuristic African homeland, Wakanda, from a formidable outside threat in the eye-popping new Black Panther trailer.

The clip alternates between serene imagery – T'Challa wandering through nature against a backdrop of radiant purple skies – and intense action sequences, including a showdown set on top of cars barreling through city streets.

Like the previous teaser-trailer, the preview showcases a cast filled with new faces (Angela Bassett as T'Challa's proud mother, Ramonda) and familiar characters (Martin Freeman's bureaucrat Everett Ross, who appeared in Captain America: Civil War).

It also sheds more light on Michael B. Jordan's mysterious badass villain Erik Killmonger, who threatens T'Challa's newly assumed rule of Wakanda. "I waited my entire life for this," the evildoer intones. "The world is going to start over. I'm gonna burn it all."

Ryan Coogler (Creed) directed Black Panther, which his theaters on February 16th, 2018. The film also co-stars Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira and Andy Serkis.