'Black Panther': Enter World of Wakanda in Frenetic First Trailer

Marvel has unleashed the first teaser trailer for Black Panther, the upcoming blockbuster based on the superhero. The preview debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with an extended look dropping online soon after.

The teaser opens with a pair of familiar faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Avengers: Age of Ultron smuggler Ulysses Klaue and Martin Freeman's bureaucrat Everett Ross from Captain America: Civil War – discussing Wakanda, the mysterious and futuristic African nation that is home to Black Panther.

"Explorers have searched for it. Called it El Dorado. They looked for it in South America, but it was in Africa the whole time," Klaue tells Ross during an interrogation. "I'm the only one who's seen it and made it out alive."

That recollection jumps to a scene where Black Panther – played by Chadwick Boseman, who debuted the character in Captain America: Civil War – protects his homeland from a gang of mercenaries. The trailer culminates with an incredible slow-motion stunt that see Black Panther leaping from a rolling car onto another.

The teaser also gives brief glimpses at Michael B. Jordan's villainous Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia and Danai Gurira's Okoye – two members of Black Panther's security team the Dora Milaje – and Angela Bassett as Black Panther's mother Ramonda.

Black Panther, directed by Creed filmmaker Ryan Coogler, is due out February 16th, 2018, following a pair of two upcoming Marvel movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok.