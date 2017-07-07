Bill Murray to Open Caddyshack Restaurant Near Hometown

Bill Murray is bringing Caddyshack to his hometown, at least nearby where he grew up and in restaurant and bar form. Murray Bros. Caddyshack will be opening later this year in the village of Rosemont, which is just outside of Chicago and adjacent to O'Hare Airport. Murray and his siblings were reared on the North Shore of Chicago in suburban Wilmette. He and his five brothers (Andy, Brian Doyle, Ed, Johnny and Joel) opened the restaurant's first location at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, FL, in 2001.

Bill's older brother Brian Doyle-Murray wrote the classic movie, which stars Bill as Carl Spackler, the loveably messed-up greenskeeper who's in constant hot pursuit of an elusive, mischievous gopher. Brian found inspiration for the film when he worked as a caddy at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka. Its flagship restaurant and bar in Florida pays homage to its namesake, with a golf-themed menu that includes crispy potato golf balls, salads aptly listed under "the greens" and items from "the front nine" and "the back nine."

“In planning for Murray Bros. Caddyshack, we wanted to create a restaurant that captures our family’s love for the game and present it in a way that appeals to everyday golfers and families,” Bill's brother Andy Murray said in a statement. “Golf is evolving from its exclusionary practices in favor of a more open and fun-loving attitude, which can be seen in everything from today’s hip golf fashion to more eclectic golf fans and unique venues at golf tournaments. I’m glad the rest of the world is catching up.”

The Chicagoland casual dining restaurant and sports-friendly bar will be located in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont. In keeping with its theme, it will also feature a golf simulation experience area. The new Murray Bros. Caddyshack is scheduled to open in December.

Beyond Bill Murray's restaurant planning, the actor-restaurateur-singer is also preparing to make his U.S. premiere for his stage show comprising material from his forthcoming classical album, New Worlds, with cellist Jan Vogler. The pair will perform on July 20th at Festival Napa Valley in California, with a North American tour to follow in the fall. New Worlds will be released in September via Decca Gold.