'Avengers: Infinity War': Watch Thanos Wreak Havoc in Chilling Trailer

Supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin) gleefully aims to conquer Earth in the first trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War. The film, which unites big-screen Avengers from the past decade, showcases the destruction Thanos wreaks as he attempts to collect six powerful artifacts, the Infinity Stones. "In time, you will know what it's like to lose," Brolin intones in a chilling voiceover.

From there, the clip showcases the heroes united to defeat the antagonist, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the Guardians of the Galaxy crew.

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more," the Avengers narrate in the clip. "So when they needed us, we could fight the battles that they never could."

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo directed Avengers: Infinity War, the ultimate fruit of Marvel's universe of interwoven superhero films. The movie hits theaters May 4th, 2018.