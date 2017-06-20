'American Assassin': Watch Cutthroat Redband Trailer for CIA Thriller

A CIA black ops recruit and a Cold War veteran team up to stop the nuclear apocalypse in the gripping new redband trailer for American Assassin. The upcoming Michael Cuesta-directed film opens September 15th.

Based on Vince Flynn's book of the same name, American Assassin stars Dylan O'Brien as Mitch Rapp, a hotshot CIA recruit, who enlists in search of vengeance after his girlfriend is killed in a terrorist attack. Rapp trains under Cold War vet Stan Hurley – played by Michael Keaton – and soon the pair find themselves trying to stop a rogue duo from detonating a nuclear bomb and igniting a new World War.

The American Assassin trailer is packed with plenty of outrageous violence. Hurley takes down Rapp in an early training session, while Rapp later disarms and disposes of three bad dudes holding him hostage in a hotel room. The ridiculousness crescendos when an out-of-control helicopter crashes into a gigantic battleship.

American Assassin also stars Taylor Kitsch, Shiva Negar and Sanaa Lathan.