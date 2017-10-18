Amazon Studios Head Resigns After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Amazon Studios programming chief Roy Price has resigned after a producer, Isa Hackett, accused him of sexual harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Prior to tendering his resignation Tuesday, Price was placed on a leave of absence October 12th.

Price's departure from Amazon Studios comes as Hollywood reckons with the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Amidst Weinstein's downfall, an array of women have begun to detail their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault in the film and television industry.

"I'm pleased Amazon is taking steps to address the issue," said Hackett, who is a producer on The Man In the High Castle (she is also the daughter of Phililp K. Dick, who wrote the 1962 novel the show is based on). "An important conversation has begun about the need to create a culture in our industry, which values respect and decency and rejects the abusive power and dehumanizing treatment of others. This is a real opportunity to find a better way forward and ultimately toward a balanced representation of women and minorities in leadership positions."

Hackett detailed her "shocking and surreal" experience with Price in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week. Per Hackett, the incident took place July 10th, 2015, after she met Hackett for the first time at a dinner following a day promoting The Man In the High Castle at Comic-Con in San Diego. Price reportedly invited Hackett to an Amazon staff party and in the cab ride over, began to proposition her and make crude remarks like, "You will love my dick."



Hackett said she clearly rebuffed Price, telling him that she had a wife and children. Still, Hackett continued to make unwanted comments towards her at the party. While she spoke with other executives, Hackett claims Price approached her and loudly said, "Anal sex!"

Hackett told multiple people about Price's behavior hours after the incident and reported Price to Amazon executives. A previously reported investigation was launched into Price's behavior, though Hackett noted that no one ever shared the results with her. However, she said, she no longer saw Price at any events involving The Man In the High Castle.

Following Price's initial suspension, Amazon scrapped one of his biggest upcoming projects, a $160 million David O. Russell drama starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore – and produced by the Weinstein Company.

The decision to kill the project was also prompted by Amazon's decision to completely cut ties with the Weinstein Company following the slew of allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Nevertheless, Amazon's attempts to make a clean break did not save them from scrutiny and criticism. Rose McGowan, who has been one of the most powerful voices throughout the Weinstein scandal, rebuked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Twitter. "I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," she claimed. "Over and over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."