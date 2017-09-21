Sibling rivalry culminates in a knockdown brawl between Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller's characters in the new trailer for Noah Baumbach's film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), but the volatility doesn't stop there.

While the previous trailer featured a goofy family sing-along, the new clip takes a few serious turns amid the humor. In the new clip, the New York family headed up by artist Harold Meyerowitz (portrayed by Dustin Hoffman), reunite for his new exhibit. But tensions mount between father and sons (and his seemingly forgotten daughter). Whether Meyerowitz is making inappropriate remarks at a restaurant or at an art opening, he seems to foster the dysfunctional family dynamic.

This ultimately leads to some comical moments (including various family members simultaneously fleeing and chasing one another, someone getting stoned at dinner and a car wreck), before ending with some serious punches thrown between Sandler and Stiller.

The Meyerowitz Stories also stars Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel and Grace Van Patten. The film will premiere on Netflix as well as in select theaters beginning on October 13th.