See Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller Slap Box in 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Trailer

Adam Sandler scraps with Ben Stiller and sings a goofy tune about a man named Byron in the new trailer for Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). The film arrives on Netflix October 13th.

The Meyerowitz Stories centers around a New York family that reunites as the father (played by Dustin Hoffman) prepares for a new art exhibition. The trailer opens with Sandler's character at a piano, crooning a strange tune about one of his father's old co-worker's: "His name was Byron/ But you called him Myron/ Three times you called him Myron/ 'Til you heard the other guy, say it with a 'B.'"

Hoffman soon joins the chorus, as do other members of the Meyerowitz family. As the singing grows, the trailer cuts to other scenes packed with quintessential Baumbach family zaniness, including Hoffman breaking a pool cue over a table and Stiller's character slapping Sandler's in the face – then immediately tripping.

The Meyerowitz Stories also stars Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel and Grace Van Patten. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received rave reviews and competed for the festival's coveted Palme d'Or prize.