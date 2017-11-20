'A Wrinkle in Time': Watch Sweeping, Colorful New Trailer

The trailer for A Wrinkle in Time trailer, directed by Ava DuVernay, shows a teenager, Meg (Storm Reid) attempting to locate her missing scientist father, Dr. Alexander Murray (Chris Pine) in order to save the universe from a looming "darkness" after Pine's character rips through the space-time fabric.



Like the preceding teaser, which premiered in July at the company's D23 Expo, the new clip fills in more details of Meg's rocky personal life and her father's dangerous scientific breakthrough. "You were a top student, but look at you now," a school principal (André Holland) tells Meg. "You can't keep using your father's disappearance as an excuse to act out."

Back at home, when Meg's friend Levi (Calvin O'Keefe) asks about her father's mysterious work, she illustrates astral travel using a piece of string and a toy ant. Later on, Meg encounters the three "Mrs. Ws" – Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) and Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) – who aid Meg and Levi on their inter-dimensional quest to save Dr. Murry. Meg learns her father is "trapped by an evil energy" – and that she alone can save him.

Zach Galifianakis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michael Peña also co-star. The film, based on Madeline L'Engle's 1963 novel, hits theaters March 9th, 2018.