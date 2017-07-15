'A Wrinkle in Time': Watch Mesmerizing First Trailer

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for A Wrinkle in Time, director Ava DuVernay's adaptation of the classic young adult fantasy novel. The 90-second teaser premiered Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

In the teaser trailer, a teenaged girl is tasked with both finding her scientist father – played by Chris Pine – as well as saving the universe from "the darkness" after Pine's character tears through the space-time fabric.

"What if we are here for a reason? What if we are a part of something truly divine," Pine's scientist says in the teaser. "Imagine, 91 billion light years traveled like that."

Along the way, the girl, played by Storm Reid, and her traveling companion (Levi Miller) encounter the three "Mrs. Ws" that help them on their journey through other dimensions: Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) and Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon).

A Wrinkle in Time, based on Madeline L'Engle's 1963 novel, opens March 9th, 2018.