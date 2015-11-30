Leonardo DiCaprio's Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

If the hype is to be believed, Leonardo DiCaprio might finally win an Oscar for his performance in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's sprawling survival-revenge Western The Revenant. Hidden behind a bushy, Brooklyn hipster-style beard, the actor reportedly put himself through hell and back for the nearly wordless part — from eating raw bison liver to sleeping in animal carcasses on the film's freezing, remote set up in Calgary. (The movie's arduous shoot is already becoming the stuff of suffering-for-your-art Hollywood mythology.)

None of the accolades should surprise anyone who's been following the star since the beginning, however. Over a nearly three decade career, DiCaprio has grown to become one of our most dedicated, intense actors. It was apparent from the start that this was a young man of rare talent –he won acclaim for movies like the rough coming-of-age story This Boy's Life, and had garnered an Oscar nomination as early as 1993, for playing a mentally disabled teenager in What's Eating Gilbert Grape? A series of romantic roles in the 1990s – in films like Baz Luhrmann's MTV-style Shakespeare adaptation of Romeo + Juliet and that little movie about a sinking ship and an iceberg that nobody remembers – turned him into an international heartthrob.

DiCaprio could have easily coasted on that matinee-idol success for the rest of his career; instead, he combined his stardom with ambition and talent to became a first-class leading man, working with directors like Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, and – most notably – Martin Scorsese, the latter of whom he's so far made five movies with. (He also helped Scorsese win his first Oscar, with the gangster epic The Departed.) So with another impressive, sure-to-be-awarded performance upon us, now seems like a good time to go over his marvelous career from stem to stern. Here are all of DiCaprio's movies — not his roles, mind you, but the actual films — ranked worst to best.