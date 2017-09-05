Fall Movie Preview 2017: Bring On the Oscar Movies, 'Blade Runner' and 'Star Wars'
From the studio's Academy Award hopefuls to superhero blockbusters, a 'Blade Runner' sequel to a brand new 'Star Wars'
They'll be damn near 130 films opening between now and the end of the year. This preview doesn't cover all of them – rather, we just cut the fat and went right to the 30 movies with the best chance of not stinking up the multiplex. We're pretty sure that nothing will make more money – and be more of a blast – than Stars Wars: The Last Jedi. And then what? Questions remain:
–Is anything opening this fall serious competition for summer's Dunkirk as Best Picture? Maybe The Post, Downsizing, The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour, Call Me by Your Name? Maybe not.
–Can Justice League somehow not suck?
–Will Meryl Streep (The Post) and a pre-retirement Daniel Day Lewis (starring in the currently untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie about a London tailor) win their fourth acting awards and make Oscar history?
–Can Jackie Chan (The Foreigner) still kick ass at 63?
–Will James Franco (The Disaster Artist) move his career up a notch by playing a millennial version of Ed Wood?
–Can four great performances exist in one single movie (see Last Flag Flying)?
–Is Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet the young acting find of the year?
–Can the breakthrough director of fall actually not be a dude?
–What will happen when Pixar and Mexico get it on in Coco?
–Is #OscarsSoWhite making a disturbing comeback?
For answers to these questions and more surprises (Adam Sandler will have critics cheering – no, really), here are our picks for which fall movies most likely to shake things up.