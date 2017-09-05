They'll be damn near 130 films opening between now and the end of the year. This preview doesn't cover all of them – rather, we just cut the fat and went right to the 30 movies with the best chance of not stinking up the multiplex. We're pretty sure that nothing will make more money – and be more of a blast – than Stars Wars: The Last Jedi. And then what? Questions remain:

Related Toronto Film Festival 2017: 30 Movies We Can't Wait to See From Oscar potentials to Lady Gaga and Grace Jones docs and a secret Louis C.K. movie, our must-see picks for the fest

–Is anything opening this fall serious competition for summer's Dunkirk as Best Picture? Maybe The Post, Downsizing, The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour, Call Me by Your Name? Maybe not.

–Can Justice League somehow not suck?

–Will Meryl Streep (The Post) and a pre-retirement Daniel Day Lewis (starring in the currently untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie about a London tailor) win their fourth acting awards and make Oscar history?

–Can Jackie Chan (The Foreigner) still kick ass at 63?

–Will James Franco (The Disaster Artist) move his career up a notch by playing a millennial version of Ed Wood?

–Can four great performances exist in one single movie (see Last Flag Flying)?

–Is Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet the young acting find of the year?

–Can the breakthrough director of fall actually not be a dude?

–What will happen when Pixar and Mexico get it on in Coco?

–Is #OscarsSoWhite making a disturbing comeback?

For answers to these questions and more surprises (Adam Sandler will have critics cheering – no, really), here are our picks for which fall movies most likely to shake things up.