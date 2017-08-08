The Best of Dustin Hoffman: 20 Essential Roles

Happy 80th birthday, Dustin Hoffman! From the moment he first made his dent on the public consciousness as Benjamin Braddock, the confused young man/symbol of the generation-gap Sixties of Mike Nichols' The Graduate, he helped signal a sea change in screen acting. Yes, the movie became a cultural touchstone and a classic, turning the then–30-year-old into a sensation almost overnight. But after that movie, short, ethnic and handsome performers could be considered leading men. Character actors could become movie stars. He helped change the game.

And had Hoffman only played that part and Ratso Rizzo, the downtown scuzzball of Midnight Cowboy, he'd still have carved out a small corner in film history. But in the nearly 50 years since that one-two punch, he's given us some of the most memorable turns in American movies: Watergate muckrakers and Judge Wapner-loving savants, existential detectives and enraged divorcees, psychopathic gangsters and profane stand-ups, two-bit crooks and first-rate schnooks. It's an impressive, incredible back catalog.

So in honor of the man entering eighth decade, we're looking back on what we consider the 20 essential Dustin Hoffman roles – from his Oscar-winning performances to small-screen one-offs like his memorable Simpsons guest appearance. Is it safe to say the star is a national treasure? Yes, it's safe. It's very safe. It's so safe you wouldn't believe it.