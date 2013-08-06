Celebrities Who Have Left Scientology
Nicole Kidman, Christopher Reeve, Jerry Seinfeld and more
Actor Leah Remini's messy public split from the Church of Scientology brought renewed attention to the controversial religion. Founded by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology believers undergo "auditing," in which a person pays to relive past experiences with the guidance of a church official, to rid themselves of social ills and attain greater spiritual salvation. Hubbard reportedly had an infatuation with bringing famous people into Scientology. His Project Celebrity sought to disseminate the religion through pop culture icons. The famous people Hubbard sought to convert to Scientology in his heyday included Ed Sullivan, Orson Welles and Walt Disney, among others. The celebrity tradition in Scientology has continued today, most notably led by high-profile advocates Tom Cruise and John Travolta. However, many actors have left Scientology in addition to Remini.
By Killian Young