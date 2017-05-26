2017 Alt-Summer Movie Preview: Haunted Dolls, Docs and Tupac

Man can not live on superhero tentpoles and fifth-verse-same-as-the-first franchises alone – occasionally, a moviegoer wants to see people without capes or magic lassos, folks who are neither pirates nor giant toy robots, discuss more intimate topics than the impending end of the world. Maybe, in the age of fake news, it'd be nice to see a feature-length nonfiction take on a topic. Or a film that isn't in English. Or something idiosyncratically goofy and/or gnarly, the kind of low-fidelity gem that you can tell was made with an individual sensibility. Or something that simply gives you a different flavor of experience then fast and/or furious.

We've already laid out your complete blockbuster viewing schedule for the summer; now here's everything else that doesn't quite fit neatly into those one-size-fits-all multiplex boxes. (Full disclosure: There is one studio-sanctioned sequel/spin-off nestled in here, of the horror variety – a modestly budgeted genre flick that we felt compelled to include.) There are documentaries on cult photographers, Cuban musicians and our slowly dying coral reefs. There are missives from outside the U.S., including one sure-to-be-controversial drama on teen terrorists. There are movie stars going gritty, A-list comedians going quirky and Brad Pitt chewing scenery. Cannibals, children hanging out with giant superpigs and carnally knowledgeable nuns? All present and accounted for. There's even the year's most eagerly awaited biopic on a hip-hop icon, one that all eyes are on. Welcome to your alt-summer movie viewing guide.

