10 Worst Movies of 2017

In 2017, lousy movies proliferated like loopy Trump tweets. No week went by without a movie or three to leave us wondering when, exactly, Hollywood lost the ability to distinguish good from godawful. Mining old TV shows for gold doesn't seem like such a hot idea when the result is Baywatch or CHiPs or My Little Pony: The Movie. What genius thought we had it in us to endure a fifth Pirates of the Caribbean epic? Who told Vin Diesel we wanted to see xXx: The Return of Xander Cage?

Related 10 Best Movies of 2017 From WWII to the war on America's free press, a riot-torn Detroit to the Sunken Place – Peter Travers on his Top 10 films of the year

There was more – believe me, there was much more. Director Guy Ritchie proved the Knights of Round Table were played out in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword; anyone who willing paid to see Geostorm, Rough Night, The Snowman, The Circle or Tulip Fever is his or her own worst enemy. Audiences were given a pathetic prequel in Kong: Skull Island: a flat remake of Flatliners: a silly sequel made of Legos (Ninjago); a jumbled Justice League that did no one justice; and a far-from great The Great Wall, a $150 million U.S.-Chinese coproduction starring Matt Damon that made it look like both countries had forgotten everything they once knew about how to make an epic monster mash.

Amazingly, these turkeys didn’t even make the cut for our list of the Worst Movies of 2017. Here are the 10 films that reside at the very bottom of the barrel. Watch 'em and weep.