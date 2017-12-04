10 Best Movies of 2017

In 2017, Hollywood used the past to take on our scary present and uncertain future. Whether a film came from a veteran (Steven Spielberg) or a newbie (Jordan Peele), you felt the energy of an artist spoiling to be heard. The themes were many and varied: the simmering heat of racial politics (Get Out, Detroit); a U.S. President’s unconstitutional war against a free press (The Post), the rage that comes when you feel helpless to fight the power (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri); and the essential question of how to live in a world heading for global disaster (Dunkirk, Darkest Hour). The year's best movies sent a message that a lot of us are mad as hell and not going to take it anymore. Is anyone listening? #OscarsNoTrump