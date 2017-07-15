Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill Named Disney Legends at D23 Expo

Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher were among this year's recipients of the Disney Legends Award, with the Star Wars co-stars receiving the honor Friday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Billie Lourd wrote an acceptance speech on behalf of her mother Fisher, who died in December, with Disney chairman Bob Iger reading Lourd's tribute to the Princess Leia actress.

"As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics," Lourd wrote, Bustle reports.

"I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. We went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she might have even loved it more than I did. Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream."

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the space epic, also remembered Fisher during his acceptance speech, Associated Press reports.



"I wish Carrie were here. She would be making me laugh and be off camera extending her middle finger – one of her favorite gestures," Hamill said.

"I really wish she were here. But, she would also want us to be having a good time and not be sad."

Marvel mastermind Stan Lee, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and the late Garry Marshall also received Disney Legends status at the ceremony.