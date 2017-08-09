Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus invests heavily in its alternate reality of a Nazi-controlled America. So heavily, in fact, that the game has several disturbing, fully realized television shows embedded within it – all viewable in televisions spread throughout the fictional towns.

In this latest video released by publisher Bethesda, we get a glimpse at Nazi-American sitcom Trust in Brother in an episode dealing with good nutrition, chocolate and informants.



As seen in the clip above, here's the official take:

"'I'm still going to have to inform on you!' Sometimes life isn't easy when you're Ronnie and you're always getting caught doing FUN (Following Unlawful Nature) things in Trust in Brother – a heartwarming comedy show for the whole family. Giggle your hearts out as the gluttonous Ronnie gorges on milk chocolate bars. Chuckle until your belt buckles burst as Ronnie dances to degenerate music that threatens to send him into a spiral of drugs, crime, and political deviance. But whenever Ronnie stumbles, his big brother Dale will always be there to catch him – and inform on him to the authorities! With a resounding endorsement from our Beloved Führer himself, you're in for eine großartige Zeit – a hoot of a time! Trust in Brother is filmed before a live studio audience."

For more on the sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order, check out our hands-on impressions and video of two levels of the game, and find out why Nazi-American KKK members still wear their hoods in a dystopian future that seemingly welcomes their obscene world views.