Watch This Live-Action 'Destiny 2' Dance Party

Destiny 2 is out today and there are times when, while sifting through the gloom of a slow video game news day, one could start to think that everyone is playing the game.

Of course, that's not true: Switch owners don't get to play Destiny 2. And if you're waiting for the best version to hit Windows PC, you've got to wait till next month.

Fortunately, Japan's amazing sense of marketing is here to save the day with this fantastic Destiny dance video that we can all enjoy.

Now sit back and relax and absolutely don't think about not playing Destiny 2. Or, you know, come watch Glixel play it on Facebook.