Nintendo's Nindies Summer Showcase livestream kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at live.nintendo.com today or you can watch it right here.

The showcase of independent games by Nintendo is the run-up to the company's Nindies@Night event, which will run from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on August 31st at Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle. The event is open to the public and offers a chance for people interested in speaking to developers and checking out unreleased indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Both take place as Seattle prepares for the annual PAX West Expo, which will take over a portion of the city from September 1st to September 4th. Expect lots of news to shake loose from the big video game event, so keep an eye on Glixel for all of the news. Nintendo will be showcasing Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid: Samus Returns, Pokken Tournament DX Virtual Academy, Rocket League and NBA 2K18 at the expo.

Today's Nintendo livestream comes a week after the company hosted a number of livestreams from the annual Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany. You can check those details out right here.

