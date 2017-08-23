Blizzard today released a fun animated short entitled Hearth and Home that is inspired by its collectible card game Hearthstone.

"With Hearth and Home , our new animated short, we aimed to capture the wonder and magic of Hearthstone—in the Tavern's welcoming interior, in its colorful patrons, and of course in their catchy song," Lydia Bottegoni , senior vice president of Story & Franchise Development at Blizzard Entertainment, said in a prepared statement. "We're looking forward to sharing more tales from the HearthstoneTavern featuring Ava and her friends in the months ahead."

Here's Blizzard's own description of the short:

"Harth Stonebrew’s tavern is a special place. If you strolled among the packed tables and raucous laughter on a busy night, you’d overhear stories of exhausting travel and perilous adventure—and of lucky voyagers somehow finding the tavern just when they needed it the most.

"For the colorful cast of characters who call it home, the tavern is more than just a place to put up their feet or toss back a tasty brew. For them, it’s where the magic of hospitality fills the air, and good times are shared by everyone who happens through the door. In the tavern, the joy of the unexpected or the thrill of competition can be found at any hour.

"Watch, and discover why Hearthstone is home."

The trailer hits a few weeks after Blizzard Entertainment's release of the Knights of the Frozen Throne, the latest expansion for Hearthstone.

