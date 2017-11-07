Watch: 'League of Legends' Designers Discuss the Making of a Hero

Over the past three episodes of Heroes, Glixel has examined what it takes to be a hero, the differences between a hero and an anti-hero (or perhaps psychopath) and the metamorphosis of an enemy to a hero.

But what happens when all of the main characters in a game are both hero and villain, good and bad? In this latest episode of Heroes we dive into the League of Legends and its many, many heroes, how they're made and why.

League of Legends has become one of the most popular games in the world while greatly expanding esports competition. In this fourth episode of Heroes, Glixel chats with Riot Games designers Andrei van Roon and Ryan Scott about the process of creating Champions for the massively multiplayer online battle arena game.

This first season of Heroes, has Glixel exploring the origins of gaming’s most beloved characters. From Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard to God of War’s Kratos, gaming insiders, creators and designers examine the importance of these characters and their influence on pop culture in this mini-documentary series.