Watch: Is Gears of War Marcus Fenix a Broken Hero?

Gears of War isn't just a gaming franchise, with the passing of the protagonist torch from Marcus Fenix to his son, JD Fenix, it's become a dynasty.

But what of Marcus Fenix? After fighting in so many battles and losing so many loved ones, can he still be considered a hero? Is he a broken hero?

The Coalition Studio's Rod Fergusson and video game insiders breakdown the Gears of War trilogy, Gears of War 4, the trilogy's protagonist and how he hands off the mantle of hero to his son in the latest installment.

This first season of Heroes, has Glixel exploring the origins of gaming’s most beloved characters. From Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard to God of War’s Kratos, gaming insiders, creators and designers examine the importance of these characters and their influence on pop culture in this mini-documentary series.

